KS Firefighter Dies After Contacting Power Lines

Update (8/17/2021): The firefighter who was electrocuted has been identified as Josh Schwindt, a Morton Co./Rolla firefighter, according to Kansas State Firefighters Association. More info from WIBW.

Original Story (8/16/2021): According to a report from KMBC, a firefighter in southwest Kansas was killed after being shocked by power lines while working at the scene of a traffic crash just south of Rolla on Sunday.

Morton County Emergency Management (MCEM) officials said the firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy were the first-arriving responders at the accident site. While responders were searching for victims, the firefighter was shocked by damaged power lines.

MCEM said that CPR was performed on scene. However, the firefighter passed away later at a local hospital.

The firefighter’s name has yet to be released, and an investigation is continuing.

