KY Fire Captain Dies After Collapsing at Fire Scene

A firefighter with the Woodford County Fire Protection District in Versailles, Kentucky, has passed away after collapsing at the scene of a fire last week.

Captain Ronald Ingram, 72, was part of a response to a shed fire. Shortly after his arrival on-scene, Ingram collapsed. CPR was immediately initiated, and Captain Ingram was then transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration report, the cause of death was stress and overexertion with the nature of his death being a heart attack.