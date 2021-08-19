Live: Ed Kelly of IAFF on Vaccine Mandates

Join us live today at 2:30 p.m. Eastern as Fire Engineering Editor in Chief Bobby Halton discusses COVID-19 vaccine mandates with General President Ed Kelly of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Previous IAFF statement on the situation below:

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is closely monitoring efforts to institute vaccine mandates at the federal, state, and local levels.

We strongly encourage all fire fighters and emergency medical personnel to get vaccinated, but do not support vaccine mandates. We urge the federal government to negotiate with our affiliates regarding the impact and implementation of its vaccination incentives and for state and local governments to work hand in hand with our affiliates and negotiate to the fullest extent allowed by law to ensure the health and safety of our members and the communities they protect.