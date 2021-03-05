MI Fire Captain Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

A fire captain with the Madison Heights (MI) Fire Department has passed away after suffering a medical emergency while on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, while on duty at the fire station, Captain Jeff Brozich, 57, suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that flags would be lowered to half-staff across the state on Friday in honor of Captain Brozich, according to the Detroit Free Press.

According to the Press report, Captain Brozich had 20 years with the department. While on duty, Captain Brozich went to sleep Sunday night. During an emergency call at 3 a.m., he did not show up to his truck, and fellow firefighters found him unresponsive in his quarters.