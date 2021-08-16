More Than a Decade Later, NC Firefighter Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash

The U.S. Fire Administration posted a notice on the death of a firefighter with the Catawba (NC) Volunteer Fire Department, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in a crash more than a decade ago.

On April 15, 2007, Firefighter Derek Poole was returning to the fire station in his privately owned vehicle, from the scene of an arson fire set in the woods, when he missed a stop sign at the road’s intersection and crashed into another vehicle. Firefighter Poole was ejected from the car.

He passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, from the injuries he sustained in the accident. Firefighter Poole was also a member of the West Iredell Fire Department.

Firefighter Poole with 33 years old.