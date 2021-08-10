MS Fire Lieutenant Dies After Falling Ill at Vehicle Fire

A firefighter with the Yazoo County (MS) District 3 Volunteer Fire Department has passed away after falling ill while operating at the scene of a recent vehicle fire, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Lieutenant Larry Dean Adams, 65, suffered a medical emergency while operating the pump panel at a vehicle fire, causing him to fall unconscious, striking his head on the side board. He was treated on scene by fellow firefighters and was then flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi where he passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from a brain bleed caused from striking his head.

