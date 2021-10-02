National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend 2021

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will provide live satellite broadcasts, web streaming, and Facebook live of both the Candlelight Service and the National Memorial Service during the 40th annual Memorial Weekend Service.
Candlelight Service Broadcast
Saturday, October 2, 2021
7:00 – 8:30 pm EDT
(Streaming Begins at 6:30 pm; Service Begins at 7:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time)
Memorial Service Broadcast
Sunday, October 3, 2021
9:30 am – 12:30 pm EDT
(Streaming Begins at 9:30 am; Service Begins at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time)
More details at https://www.firehero.org/