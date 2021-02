A firefighter with the Erskine Lakes Fire Company #1 in Ringwood, New Jersey, passed away earlier this month after participating in a training evolution, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Firefighter John Jonker, Sr., 80, participated in a training drill at the fire department. Shortly after returning home, he collapsed from an apparent heart attack. He was unable to be revived and passed away.