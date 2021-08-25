NY Firefighter Struck and Killed by Rescue Truck

The U.S. Fire Administration shared a notice on the death of a firefighter from Gasport, New York, who was killed after being struck by a fire vehicle at a fire scene.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while at the scene of a field fire, Hartland (NY) Firefighter Judy Spencer, 65, who was acting as a spotter for a Barker Fire Department rescue truck, was hit when the truck was backing up. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

