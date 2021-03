A Pennsylvania firefighter has passed away after suffering a heart attack following an emergency response, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Deputy Chief Kevin M. “Bubba” Malukas of the Coal Township (PA) Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident on Sunday, March 7, 2021. After returning home, he suffered a heart attack and passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Deputy Chief Malukas was 59 years old.