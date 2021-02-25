PA Firefighter Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency During Fire Call

Firefighter fatality

A firefighter with the Beavertown (PA) Rescue Hose Company passed away after falling ill at the scene of a four-alarm fire at a local farm, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter Phillip Craig Ginter, 57, became ill as he helped to pump water at a designated fill site. Firefighter Ginter became unresponsive and had no pulse before EMS arrived. As a result, responders on scene administered CPR on Firefighter Ginter. Once EMS arrived, Firefighter Ginter was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital where he passed away. 

