A firefighter with the Craley Fire Department in Wrightstville, Pennsylvania, passed away after suffering a medical emergency on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On January 24, 2021, Chief Engineer Edward P. Bookmyer, 60, was working on a piece of apparatus after returning from a fire call when he suffered a medical emergency. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Chief Engineer Brookmyer had 11 years of service.