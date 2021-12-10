Photos: Fallen Sterling (IL) Fire Captain Laid to Rest

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared photos from the funeral for Sterling (IL) Fire Captain Garrett E. Ramos, who died in the line of duty last week.

Ramos, a 10-year veteran of the department and lieutenant, was serving as Acting Captain on Shift 3 and was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain. On December 3, 2021, he responded as part of automatic aid to a residential fire, where he fell through the first floor into the basement. Captain Ramos, 38, succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

On Thursday, December 9, funeral services for Captain Ramos were held at the Westwood Sports Complex.

  • Sterling Fire Department Lieutenant Garrett Ramos LODD casket
  • Casket under American flag
  • Firefighter looks into casket of Sterling Fire Captain Ramos
  • Firefighters salute at LODD funeral
  • Bagpiper and pipes and drums at Sterling LODD funeral
  • Firefighters folding flag at funeral
  • Hearse with fire trucks
  • Sterling fire apparatus with procession at LODD funeral
  • Sterling fire truck with casket
  • Fire truck with casket passes underneath flag
  • Pipes and drums move underneath flag with fire trucks
  • Fire trucks at firefighter funeral with flag
  • Firefighters load casket on Sterling fire truck
  • Casket of Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos
  • firefighters at funeral march under U.S. flag
  • Two towers ladders with American flag
  • Tower ladders hold American flag
  • Honor guard at funeral for fallen firefighter in Sterling, Illinois
  • Firefighters bearing flags
  • Limos at funeral for Sterling Fire Department LODD
  • Casket of fallen Fire Captain Garrett Ramos
  • Firefighters attend funeral for Sterling LODD
  • Bagpiper at LODD funeral services
  • Firefighters attend funeral for fallen Sterling fire captain
  • Firefighters salute casket of Sterling Fire Captain Ramos
  • Firefighter bearing folded flag for Garrett Ramos
  • Firefighters salute fallen Sterling fire captain
  • Honor guard at firefighter LODD funeral
  • Sterling engine 2 with firefighter casket on it
  • Bagpipers at firefighter funeral
  • Firefighters hold helmets with Ramos on them
  • Officials at Sterling fire captain LODD funeral
  • Firefighter salutes another with U.S. Flag
  • Folded flag is presented to family of fallen firefighter
  • A helmet is presented to family of fallen firefighter
  • Firefighter presents helmet to child
  • Officials meet with family of fallen firefighter
  • Tower ladder underneath U.S. flag
  • Firefighters bear casket of fallen firefighter

