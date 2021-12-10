Photos: Fallen Sterling (IL) Fire Captain Laid to Rest

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared photos from the funeral for Sterling (IL) Fire Captain Garrett E. Ramos, who died in the line of duty last week.

Ramos, a 10-year veteran of the department and lieutenant, was serving as Acting Captain on Shift 3 and was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain. On December 3, 2021, he responded as part of automatic aid to a residential fire, where he fell through the first floor into the basement. Captain Ramos, 38, succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

On Thursday, December 9, funeral services for Captain Ramos were held at the Westwood Sports Complex.