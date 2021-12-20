Quebec Firefighter Dies in House Fire

A firefighter with the Boischatel/L’Ange-Gardien fire department in Quebec, Canada, died in the line of duty on Saturday night, according to numerous reports.

Martin Tremblay, 43, also worked for Quebec City, according to CBC News.

Tremblay was battling a fire in a residence on du Silex Street around 11:30 p.m. when the structure collapsed, trapping him, the report said. The fire had reportedly begun in a garage and extended to the rest of the home.

The fire is under investigation.

This incident represents the second firefighter in Quebec to lose his life on the job in the past two months, according to CTV News. In October, Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned after the rescue boat he was in capsized.