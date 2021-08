Two firefighters from the Oak City (NC) Fire and Rescue Department have passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that Lieutenant Willie Bunch, 57, and Firefighter/EMT William Stalls, 68, contracted COVID-19 while on duty at the fire station. Lieutenant Bunch passed away from the virus on Monday, August 16, while Firefighter/EMT Stalls passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from the virus.