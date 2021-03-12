Watertown (NY) Firefighter Injured in Training Dies

A City of Watertown (NY) firefighter who fell ill during training has died, according to reports.

WWNY reported that Peyton Morse, 21, had been participating in an 11-week training course at the State Academy of Fire Science Training in Montour Falls when he became unresponsive during an evolution.

“Firefighter Morse remained in the ICU fighting for his life with his wife and family beside him,” Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman wrote in a news release. “Peyton’s entire life was dedicated to helping people and we would want all of us to continue his mission in life.”

The incident is under investigation. Another report from WWNY noted that when Morse fell ill, the closest ambulance may have been 20 to 30 minutes away, so he was transported in a state-owned van to an area hospital before he was transferred to another facility.

This week, a fire recruit in New Jersey also passed away after collapsing during training.