Waynoka (OK) Fire Chief, Firefighter Killed in Fatal Fire

The U.S. Fire Administration has identified the two firefighters killed in a house fire last week that also claimed the lives of two civilians.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 3:07 a.m., Chief Lonnie Bolar and Firefighter Tayler Bradford of the Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire. The fire was initially reported by a person trapped in a bedroom of the home.

Chief Bolar and Firefighter Bradford entered the home and found a man and woman. While attempting to perform rescues, there was a roof collapse that killed both Chief Bolar and Firefighter Bradford as well as the occupants.

Chief Bolar was 45 years old and had 15 years of service.

Firefighter Bradford was 28 years old and had nine years of service.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Saturday that it is investigating the fire because it involved a natural gas pipeline.