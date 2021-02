A firefighter with the Weirton (WV) Fire Department has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While on-duty, Lieutenant Brian Ritchie, 50, contracted COVID-19 at the fire department. He passed away from the virus on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Lieutenant Ritchie was also the Assistant Chief of the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Lieutenant Ritchie had 13 years of service.