Fire at Recycling Facility Sends Smoke Plume over Boston

Huge fire in Everett pic.twitter.com/lC4087YclU — Jay Gates (@WbzGates) December 8, 2021

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a metal recycling facility in a Boston suburb sent a plume of dark gray smoke over the city on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The fire was at the Schnitzer Northeast facility in Everett and “all floors of building fully involved,” the Everett firefighters union said in a tweet, followed by a second tweet that said “everyone out of building and accounted for.”

A hazardous materials unit, the Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection were also called to the scene.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities also responded to the scene.

An email seeking comment was sent to a Schnitzer spokesperson.

The fire was not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

