Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Pleasantville (NJ) Fire

Firefighters responded late Monday evening to a four-alarm fire raging in a tire warehouse in Pleasantville, New Jersey, according to reports and social media posts.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the two-story building fully engulfed in flames, according to CBS News Philly. Residents of a nearby apartment were trapped by fire but ultimately able to escape. Firefighters rescued at least two people, the report said, and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The second floor of the warehouse collapsed onto itself and onto an apartment building, firefighters told reporters.

Watch: Video from a Pleasantville, NJ police officer of 4-alarm fire overnight off Main Street. Police say 20 apartments evacuated. All out safely ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/CGuBWr5RZy — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 9, 2021