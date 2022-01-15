Massive 11-Alarm Chemical Plant Fire Erupts in NJ, Building Collapses

According to a report from ABC7, a massive chemical fire in Passaic, New Jersey, turned into an 11-alarm incident and has prompted evacuations and orders for residents to keep their windows closed.

The fire broke out Friday night at the Majestic Industries warehouse on Passaic Street.

One firefighter was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The company, which manufactures gaming and hospitality furniture, is connected to a chlorine manufacturer. Firefighters said the main building where the fire erupted has collapsed.

We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant off of Route 21. If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene. https://t.co/70QQwbyqzt — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 15, 2022 Governor Phil Murphy/Twitter

Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to close their windows and stay indoors because of the chemical nature of the incident.

Lora said streets are blocked off from Passaic Street from 1st Street past Columbia Ave and up to Main Avenue. Currently, officials said surrounding buildings do not have to evacuate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

