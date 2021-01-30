Massive Fire Rages at Passaic (NJ) Recycling Plant

Len Melisurgo

Firefighters from numerous towns converged on a recycling plant in Passaic County late Friday night after a huge fire erupted, and they are continuing to battle the blaze early Saturday morning, according to a report by NorthJersey.com and first responders on social media.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant on 7th Street in the city of Passaic, and the city’s mayor said two or more explosions occurred.

“We’re going to be out here fighting this fire non-stop for the next few days,” Mayor Hector Carlos Lora was quoted as saying.

Public officials are urging area residents to close their windows because of the odor of burning plastic, according to The Record.

In a post on Twitter, the Rutherford Police Department said one of its local fire companies sent crews to assist at the scene of the Passaic fire, which reportedly broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday and is still burning early Saturday morning.

“We are hoping for the safe return of all firefighters who responded to a huge fire that broke out overnight inside a recycling plant in Passaic, NJ,” the Tweet said.

