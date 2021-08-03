3M™ Scott™ Fire & Safety Returns to FDIC International With New, Innovative Offerings

3M Scott Fire & Safety is excited to return to Indianapolis, Indiana, for FDIC International 2021, the premier fire services training and product exhibition conference. Hands-on training support and product demonstrations will anchor the company’s August 2-7 activities at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and on-site training locations throughout the Indianapolis area. A leader in SCBA design and manufacturing, 3M Scott will showcase its latest fire service product solutions, including the 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece with Radio Direct Interface.

“We’re ecstatic to be back in person to see everyone at FDIC this year,” said John Dinning, global portfolio director, firefighter solutions. “FDIC is a great time to demonstrate new product capabilities, talk with firefighters and training personnel about their experiences, and learn how we can help them get the job done safely and more effectively with our personal protective equipment.”

Once again, 3M Scott will be the official SCBA sponsor at FDIC, providing SCBA and on-site support for hands-on training, as well as the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, presented by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the HEAT Competition, presented by Lion Apparel. Firefighters will get to experience firsthand the 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA, 3M Scott’s most advanced SCBA to date.

Inside the Indiana Convention Center, the 3M Scott Fire & Safety booth will feature the new 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece with Radio Direct Interface (RDI), a new facepiece design that helps firefighters see more, breathe easier, and hear what matters. Firefighters can also discover other safety products that 3M has to offer, including 3M hearing protection, eye protection, and respiratory protection.

The 3M Scott team will provide complimentary t-shirts to attendees and a chance to win great prizes, including 3M Scott products.

“FDIC is a great opportunity to collaborate with firefighters and fire service leaders face- to-face,” said Jason Cannon, fire service activation marketer, U.S. and Canada. “Personal interaction is critical to understanding the needs of first responders, and we look forward to seeing them at this year’s event.”

For information on 3M Scott’s latest innovations and show activities, visit booth #2323 during FDIC or explore www.3m.com/ScottFire.

About 3M

3M offers a comprehensive, diverse portfolio of personal protective equipment solutions including 3M Scott SCBA, handheld and hands-free thermal imagers, voice communication devices and firefighter accountability solutions. Most notably the 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ SCBA is used by firefighters, military, civil defense and industrial workers around the world. 3M.com/ScottFire