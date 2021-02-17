AEV® Appoints American Response Vehicles as Exclusive Dealer for Indiana

American Emergency Vehicles® (AEV), the nation’s top selling brand of ambulances, announces the appointment of American Response Vehicles (ARV) as their exclusive dealer for the state of Indiana. ARV is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of AEV® Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

ARV was founded in 2003 and has been representing the AEV brand with distinction since that time, with established sales and service in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and now Indiana. Their services include authorized warranty repairs, preventative maintenance, custom graphics and wrapping, with onsite and mobile service capabilities.

“We are excited to be named the new AEV dealer for the state of Indiana. We look forward to providing AEV sales and factory authorized service to customers in Indiana as we have done for the past seventeen years in Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas,” said Blake Clifton, President, American Response Vehicles.

“The ARV leadership team’s background in EMS reinforces their capability to create great customer experiences that extend well beyond the sale of each ambulance,” said Randy Barr, Director of Sales, AEV. “This commitment to offer the best service for their customers aligns well with our AEV values.”

For more information, visit https://www.aev.com and https://arvambulance.com/.