Columbus Fire & EMS Department Purchases Active Air Purification Systems

OCALA, FL – FEBRUARY 1, 2021 – E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, has received an order for 36 Active Air Purification Systems to be installed into existing fire apparatus for the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services in Columbus, Georgia.

The units are being placed in the department’s front line and reserve apparatus. This includes 16 engines, seven ladder trucks, three squad trucks and 10 ambulances. Going forward, all new apparatus will have these units installed as a requirement.

As another innovative solution within E-ONE’s overall clean cab technology portfolio, the Active Air Purification System eliminates 99 percent of pathogens, including COVID-19, both in the air and on surfaces, producing improved air quality and a much safer cab environment. Taking advantage of advanced photohydroionization™ (PHI) and UV technology, this unique purification system also offers:

Proven reduction in sneeze germs by 99 percent within three feet*

Proven efficiency on microbes (third party tested on Avian Flu, H1N1, sneeze test)

Proven impact on reducing odor

The compact design of the Active Air Purification System enables it to be mounted in different locations within the cab while still achieving the same results. This offers the flexibility required to retrofit the system into current vehicles. Purchase of these units is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The purchase of the Active Air Purification Units is paramount to the health and safety of our employees in the ever-evolving infectious environments in which they are exposed,” said Mike Higgins, Deputy Chief of Administrative Services for Columbus. “These units will ultimately create a safer environment while responding to and from emergency alarms.”

Columbus Fire & EMS worked with FireLine Inc, E-ONE’s Georgia dealer, on the purchase and installation of these units. Due to increasing concerns about first responders’ exposure to COVID-19 and dangerous contaminants from firefighting gear, E-ONE has seen a continuous demand for the Active Air Purification System from fire departments around the nation.

“Columbus Fire & EMS and E-ONE have partnered on fire apparatus for many years. Taking the next step to help this department provide innovative technology to protect their first responders is a natural fit.” said Larry Daniels, E-ONE’s Director of Sales. “Our first responders deserve the best defense against harmful pathogens as they serve and protect our communities.”

For more on the Active Air Purification System, go to e-one.com

* Active Air Purification helps mitigate infection risk but should be used in conjunction with procedures in compliance with NFPA 1581 Standard on Fire Department Infection Control Program or equivalent department policy. This device does not filter fire ground contaminants.

About E-ONE

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, with more than 28,000 vehicles in operation around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is the industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG