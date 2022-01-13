Darley and Partners Deliver Water to Residents Evacuated by Fire in Colorado

Itasca, IL, January 13, 2022 – Darley, along with partners SVI Trucks, Max Fire Apparatus, and Rosenbauer of America came together this week to send a full trailer of Darley Safe Water Boxes to Erie, Colo., to help those evacuated by the recent wildfires. The shipment was delivered to Mountain View Fire Protection District, where members of the department are assisting with delivery and distribution of the water to the evacuation centers.

The Marshall Fire, as the wildfire in the Boulder area of Colorado was named, started on December 30th. It burned approximately 6,200 acres and over 1,000 homes.

Darley would like to thank our industry partners who contributed to this water delivery, including SVI Trucks, a family-owned fire apparatus and equipment manufacturer in Ft Collins, Colo., and President Ron Weinmeister; Max Fire Apparatus, a family-owned and operated Rosenbauer dealer in Castle Rock, Colo., and Principal Floyd Bacon; Rosenbauer of America in Lyons, S.D., and Mountain View FPD in Erie, Colo., and Fire Chief Dave Beebe.

