E-ONE® Launches Ready-To-Build Custom Pumpers with Thousands of Configurable Options

OCALA, FL – E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to introduce a complete new line of build-ready Custom Pumpers, available in multiple configurations at competitive market prices and with faster delivery times.

This new line of Custom Pumpers will feature two (2) primary body construction styles AFT5000 and AFT1000 with several models available for each. Through rigorous voice of customer research, E-ONE received feedback to offer varied features and options from which fire departments can select those to best fit their needs.

Each model offers unique selections for body style, wheelbase, compartment storage, pump module, water tank, ladder storage and hard suction hose storage. They are available in either stainless steel or extruded aluminum body designs.

Standard features include:

Clean cab and other safety options are also available to meet the various and specific needs.

The AFT5000 line will have a welded stainless-steel body with FRP overlays. This series will feature four (4) models including 1030 gallon or 780 gallon water tanks with side-mount or top-mount pump modules.

The AFT1000 line will have a welded extruded aluminum body and will contain seven (7) models. Variations include 1030 or 780 gallon water tanks; conventional pumper, rescue pumper and low hose bed pumper bodies; and side-mount or top mount pump modules.

In keeping with its reputation as “America’s Firetruck,” E-ONE continues to provide fire departments with an innovative choice in how custom fire apparatus can be configured to best meet the needs of the communities they serve, in the most timely manner possible. These build-ready configurations bring this vision to reality.

“Now more than ever it is important to build the right product for every department’s need, at a competitive price and timely delivery,” said Larry Daniels, E-ONE Director of Sales. “We worked with our dealer partners and end users to develop several configurations that can be customized for any fire department regardless of size or call volume. With options ranging from traditional, low hosebed and rescue pumper designs; multiple pump control locations; and consideration for cold weather climates, there is a configuration with a wide range of options for every budget. Every unit can be customized from thousands of configurable options to meet specific needs.”

About E-ONE

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, with more than 28,000 vehicles in operation around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is the industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG