FDIC Int’l 2021: Rosenbauer America Offers Simulated Tour of Its T-Rex Aerial

At FDIC International 2021, Rosenbauer America, a global leader in firefighting technology and resources and the world’s largest manufacturer of fire equipment, dedicated a significant portion of its exhibition on the Indianapolis Convention Center floor to a virtual reality (VR) guided tour of its T-Rex Aerial.

Here, Rosenbauer America Video Producer Justin Larson offers this look inside their VR simulator and what each customer can expect when they step inside.

Equipped with a combination telescopic and articulating boom, the Rosenbauer T-Rex is the fastest and most powerful articulating platform in the industry. Its on-board CAN-bus electronic system provides the speed to allow firefighters to set the stabilizers, raise the aerial 115’ in the air and rotate 90° in less than 95 seconds!

It’s fully NFPA compliant as either an aerial platform or a quint with a midship pump, 300-gallon water tank, hose storage bed and 115’ of ground ladders. Solid construction, multiple compartments and a reliable chassis back up this versatility, so your department is always ready to serve.

Learn more and take other VR tours of Rosenbauer vehicles at https://rosenbauerxr.com.

