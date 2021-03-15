Fire Departments Can Apply for Canned Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council

Water donation supports volunteer departments

responding to wildfires

Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) are teaming up for the third year to provide critical hydration to volunteer fire departments responding to wildfires through the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters program.

The program is an expansion of Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. Anheuser-Busch is continuing its commitment in 2021 by pledging to donate 1.5 million cans of clean drinking water to help keep wildland firefighters hydrated as they protect and strengthen their communities. Since the program began in 2019, over 3.2 million cans of water have been distributed to more than 520 departments in 47 states.

“Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response,” said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. “We appreciate Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities.”

“Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch as our way of recognizing the efforts of those who help us build stronger, more resilient communities in times of need,” said Julio Suárez, senior director of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch. “Providing these critical hydration resources to our nation’s brave firefighters is our way of saying thank you for their efforts and sacrifices for the continued safety of our communities.”

To apply for the emergency drinking water, departments must be located in the U.S., annually respond to wildfires, be over 50 percent volunteer, and serve a population of 25,000 or less. Departments in declared emergencies due to wildfire will also be able to request water outside of the application period to help with their immediate wildfire response needs.

The application period is open through April 23 or until all water has been allocated. Visit www.nvfc.org/water to apply and for additional information about the program.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Volunteer Fire Council

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.