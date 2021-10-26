Garmin Celebrates National First Responders Day

In honor of National First Responders Day on October 28th, Garmin would like to thank firefighters, police, and medics for their service. From putting their lives on the line, responding to emergencies or keeping our communities safe, Garmin understands the toll it takes both physically and mentally.

Be on the lookout for Garmin’s social sweepstakes! Beginning October 28th, Garmin will be giving away 3 Instinct Solar smartwatches on @Garmin and @GarminOutdoor Instagram channels. To enter, tag a first responder who deserves a new watch. Winners will be selected November 1.

Garmin strives to create products that are an essential part of customers’ lives, whether they’re in the field or off-duty. Here are some products that can help while on the job:

Instinct : Rugged GPS watch is packed with features to help you train smarter and monitor your body with advanced sleep and stress tracking, wrist-based heart rate and built-in sports apps.

inReach / GPSMAP 66i : Your go-to connection for maintaining off-the-grid contact with two-way messaging, interactive SOS alerts, location sharing, mapping and more.

GPSMAP 86 Series marine handhelds : Navigate open coastal water or inland lakes with confidence thanks to inReach interactive SOS, boat data streaming, up to 35 hours of battery life and more.

Panoptix LiveScope / GT56 Transducer : Get a real-time view of what's below the water, right to your chartplotter, in highly detailed and easy-to-interpret scanning sonar images. Just this past year, Garmin joined forces with local first responders to locate and recover a car at the bottom of Olathe Lake using Garmin's Panoptix LiveScope technology.

Dash cams act as discreet eyewitnesses, recording HD video to capture crisp details day and night with automatic voice control options, Live View monitoring and GPS to show where and when incidents occur.

Backup cameras keep a watchful eye of what's behind your vehicle when in reverse, allowing you to view footage right on your GPS navigator display to enhance visibility.

Helicopter flight displays: Designed to show critical flight data in a clear, simple and intuitive way to help you improve your situational awareness, day or night, and make more informed decisions as you fly.

