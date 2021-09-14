IAFF 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Remembrance to Be Held Virtually

The largest fire fighter’s union in the U.S. and Canada will conduct a virtual service honoring members who died protecting their communities.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a virtual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). The names of 225 fire fighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty will be etched onto the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The names of the fallen include 19 who died from illnesses linked to Ground Zero toxic exposures following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center 20 years ago and 24 who died from COVID-19. The names of the fallen will be highlighted during the virtual event, which will be broadcast online at www.iaff.org/fffm21.

“These fire fighters and paramedics remained committed to keeping their communities safe through their very last days, even as the dangers they faced expanded,” says IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly. “Although we are unable to hold our ceremony in person, we will pause to honor our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty from fire scene tragedies, cancer, trauma, post-traumatic stress and now duty-related COVID-19. We will always pay tribute to our fallen, and we will make sure their loved ones will never be forgotten.”

