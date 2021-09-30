Lake Assault Boats Adds Banner Fire Equipment of Roxanna (IL) to its Dealer Organization

Superior (WI)– Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Industries and a leading manufacturer of fire, patrol, and rescue craft, named Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. – of Roxanna, Illinois – as its sales and service dealership for Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and portions of Illinois. Established in 1986, Banner Fire Equipment offers first responders a full range of sales, service, and support capabilities.

“Adding Banner Fire Equipment to our dealer network is great news for fire departments and law enforcement agencies in the region that have protection areas with on-the-water responsibilities,” said Bob Beck, director of sales and marketing at Lake Assault Boats. “Brian Bingaman and his team have earned an excellent reputation for customer service and support over the past 35 years, and we’re thrilled to bring them on board.”

“With the Mississippi River running through the heart of our territory – which also includes several large lakes – fire and rescue craft are important apparatus for our first responders,” said Brian Bingaman, Banner Fire Equipment apparatus coordinator. “We’re in these departments every day, and kept getting asked when we were going to take on a line of boats; Lake Assault Boats was recommended by chiefs in the area, and we think they’re an ideal fit for our organization.”

Founded in 1986, Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. provides departments with high quality equipment and services. In 1989, the organization became the exclusive E-One fire apparatus dealer in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri. Banner Fire Equipment features a new 39,000 square foot facility with 20 drive-through service bays, fabrication equipment, and a pump testing facility, as well as mobile service and support capabilities.

About Lake Assault Boats

Lake Assault Boats are born in a shipyard, designed for a mission, tested on Lake Superior, and custom engineered using technology and resources unmatched in the fireboat industry. Lake Assault offers a wide range of custom hull designs and configurations suitable for use on inland lakes and rivers, and intercoastal and offshore waters, to meet the needs of first responders.