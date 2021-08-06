Lake Assault Boats Expands Its East Coast Operations with Service and Maintenance Facility in Portsmouth (VA)

SUPERIOR (WI) ­– Lake Assault Boats, a leading manufacturer of patrol, fire, and rescue craft, and a part of Fraser Industries, has opened a 14,800 sq. ft. repair, service and maintenance facility in Portsmouth, Virginia. Marine industry veteran, Smokey Glover, along with his team of five highly regarded and experienced technicians (all formerly with Willard Marine) will lead and support the operation.

“We are beyond excited to add a large and well-equipped hub facility, led by a team with nearly 100 years of experience servicing craft similar to the types that Lake Assault Boats manufactures,” said Bob Beck, director of sales and marketing at Lake Assault Boats. “When the opportunity presented itself, we closed on an agreement within a week. That’s how much we value this transaction.”

“I’m very proud of my team, and grateful that we are able to stay together as we join Lake Assault Boats; I think it was meant to be,” said Glover, newly named east coast director at Lake Assault Boats. “Our group is poised to hit the ground running. We’ve got an excellent customer base, a significant backlog of business, and the ability to service any and all brands.”

Prior to joining Lake Assault Boats, Glover was the East Coast Director of Operations for Willard Marine. Before that, he served with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and Combatant Craft Division as a mechanical engineering technician, and as a supervisor of shipbuilding conversion and repair of US Navy surface ships and aircraft carriers. Together, the five technicians on his team averages more than fifteen years of industry experience each.

Lake Assault Boats’ new facility is centrally located in the heart of Portsmouth’s marine industry at 3501 Shipwright Street. The full-service operation will focus on repair, overhaul, and maintenance services. The team can be dispatched on an as-needed basis to locations anywhere around the globe.

For more information, contact:

Smokey Glover

Director of Operations, East Coast

Lake Assault Boats

Service/Warranty Division

3501 Shipwright Street

Portsmouth, VA 23703

Tel. 757-434-6119

About Lake Assault Boats

Lake Assault Boats fireboats are born in a shipyard, designed for a mission, tested on Lake Superior, and custom engineered using technology and resources unmatched in the industry. Lake Assault offers a wide range of custom hull designs and configurations suitable for use on inland lakes and rivers, and inter-coastal and offshore waters, to meet the needs of first responders. For more information, visit www.lakeassault.com.