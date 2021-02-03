Lake Assault Boats Fireboat Serving with Marathon Petroleum at its Garyville, Louisiana Refinery Operation

The 36-foot fireboat is on duty just outside
New Orleans, Louisiana
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, has placed a custom 36-foot fireboat into service with the Marathon Petroleum Company at its Louisiana Refining Division in Garyville, Louisiana. The craft is serving on the waters surrounding the nation’s newest major refinery.
“Marathon’s Garyville refinery, located near New Orleans and the Mississippi River, is an important facility and a vital component of our nation’s infrastructure,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats Vice President of Operations. “We’re proud and honored to provide the Marathon Fire Department with a state-of-the-art vessel engineered to quickly and effectively respond to a wide range of on-the-water emergencies.”
The modified V-hull craft features a 36-foot hull, a 10-foot, 6-inch beam, and is powered by twin 300 hp four-stroke outboards. Its overall height is less than 13-feet 6-inches; its draft is less than 18-inches with motors trimmed up, and 24-inches when trimmed down. Weighing approximately 12,200 pounds and providing a person and cargo capacity of 5,000 pounds, the fireboat sports a 72-inch hydraulically operated bow door with an integrated ladder for diver reentry and flat tread areas for ATV deployment.
The firefighting system includes a Darley PSDE fire pump certified at 1,500 GPM that is driven by a dedicated 365-hp V-8 engine. There are twin 4-inch discharges located on the forward deck along with an electronically controlled monitor.
The vessel is equipped with a full-width and fully enclosed pilothouse with an interior clearance height of 76-inches. Its ergonomic helm station features controls for the fire pump and monitors. In addition, there are two Garmin 12-inch touchscreens controlling GPS, Sonar with SideVu and DownVu, Chart Plotting, high definition radar, and forward looking infrared.
