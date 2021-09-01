North Boston (NY) Volunteer Fire Company Adds Twin Toyne PRV XL Pumpers to Fleet

North Boston, NY (September 1, 2021) – Taking delivery of two identical Toyne PRV™ XL Pumpers, the North Boston Volunteer Fire Company (NBVFC) expands its apparatus fleet to six emergency vehicles. Engine 3 and Engine 4 are the latest Toyne fire trucks to go into service for this department since their very first Toyne Tailored Apparatus in 2006. After making the trip from Iowa to New York, these PRVs are ready to take the call.

This all-volunteer fire company has been serving the community of North Boston, New York, for nearly 120 years. These highly trained firefighters respond to a variety of different emergencies, protecting the town’s 2,500 residents. On average, they respond to 100 calls a year. NBVFC also provides mutual aid to the surrounding communities of Hamburg, Eden, Orchard Park, Colden, Concord, and North Collins.

The department’s twin PRV XL Pumpers are built with identical specifications. Toyne constructed the XL apparatus bodies from welded stainless steel. The department needed apparatus capable of carrying a wide range of equipment while providing highly capable pumping support. Designs called for customized roll-out shelving and slide-out toolboards. Engine 3 and 4 can each hold 8 SCBA bottles in special wheel well compartments, with additional custom SCBA storage located in the body.

Each body was mounted to a Spartan Metro Star ELFD chassis with a 10-inch raised roof. The PRVs are powered by Cummins ISL9 engines, capable of producing 450 horsepower, and Allison 3000 EVS transmissions. There is additional storage on the apparatus cab exterior.

The PRV XL Pumpers are equipped with a 1,000-gallon UPF tank, 1,500-GPM Hale Qmax pump, and an Akron 34450 monitor with an electric riser for fire suppression. Toyne specially built the pump control panels on NBVFC’s PRV apparatus to slide out from their stored position in the body to conserve space.

“It has been an incredible pleasure to work with North Boston Volunteer Fire Company once again,” said Mike Schwabe, President of Toyne, Inc. “Each of their PRV XL Pumpers has been installed with the latest technology and designed to fit their needs. We are excited to see how their new apparatus bolster their fleet.”

Tri-State Fire in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, sold the two PRV XL Pumpers to the North Boston Fire Company.

For more information about the North Boston Volunteer Fire Company, visit NorthBostonFire.com or follow their Facebook page at Facebook.com/NorthBostonVFC.

