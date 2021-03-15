Waco (TX) Fire Department Purchases Six Spartan® Pumpers, One Aerial

BRANDON, SD – March 15, 2021 – Spartan Emergency Response®, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus is pleased to announce that the Waco Fire Department (Texas) has selected Spartan and its authorized dealer, Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists, to provide the city with six (6) Spartan Star Series® Custom Pumpers and one (1) HD 105’ Rear Mount Ladder.

The six custom pumpers are built on a Spartan Metro Star® 94” wide aluminum cab and are designed to meet the unique response needs of the city. Key features include:

Spartan Metro Star® EMFD 10” raised roof cab

Cummins L9 450 HP engine

Spartan “Clean Cab” interior

110V climate control

Onspot tire chains

Occupant Advanced Protection System®

Waterous CSU 1500 GPM pump

750 gallon tank

50 gallon integrated foam concentrate cell

FoamPro® 2002 foam system

The HD 105’ Rear Mount Ladder features a unique outrigger design and placement that allows full operational capability on a 12-percent grade uphill or downhill. Other key features include:

Spartan Gladiator® EMFD 5” raised roof cab

Cummins X15 565 HP engine

Spartan “Clean Cab” interior

110V climate control

Onspot tire chains

Occupant Advanced Protection System®

Waterous CSU 1500 GPM pump

400 gallon tank

30 gallon integrated foam concentrate cell

FoamPro 2002 foam system

4-section ladder design

750 lb. tip-load dry/wet unrestricted

Four (4) H-style outriggers

1500 gpm waterway flow

Harrison 10KW generator

This multi-vehicle order represents Waco Fire Department’s implementation of a new apparatus replacement program. With over 18,000 calls per year, city officials recognized that a proper apparatus replacement plan was essential to providing all public services to communities in a professional and timely manner. In choosing Spartan, the department relied on an apparatus committee that included frontline firefighters who use the vehicles daily.

“We used a process that was inclusive of the members that will actually ride on the apparatus,” said Fire Chief Gregory Summers. “It was important to me that they have input into what equipment they would be operating. My Command staff and I supported the selection by our apparatus committee and we’re confident that not only will we get a good product, but this relationship will garner positive results.”

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan Emergency Response, a North American leader in the emergency response market and part of the REV Group, includes brands Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Chassis Fire, Smeal, and Ladder Tower. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG