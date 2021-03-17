70-Year-Old Marine Vet Rescues Man from PA Fire

Steve Marroni

A 70-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran rushed into a burning home to save a man in Norristown Monday.

Already a hero for his service, Jimmy “The Cowboy” Johnson is being hailed once again for his heroic actions.

Monday morning, Johnson saw smoke coming from a home on Swede Street, called 911, then went to the home to help, according to the Norristown Fire Department.

With the help of some neighborhood kids, they kicked the door open and started yelling for everyone inside to evacuate. When Johnson was told someone was up on the second floor, the former Marine went into the burning building to save him, fire officials said.

He grabbed the man by the waist and brought him outside, where they used blankets to put out the flames on the man.

The fire department credits Johnson with saving the man, who was flown to a trauma center in Philadelphia for treatment.

Modest about the rescue, Johnson said instinct just kicked in, according to the fire department.

Monday night, Magistrate Judge Gregory Scott, who is also a firefighter, presented Johnson with a certificate for his heroism, saying “I appreciate you so much,” Action News 6 ABC is reporting.

Johnson told the station he was only thinking about getting the man out of the home as quickly as possible, and the fact that he had no protective fire gear was the furthest thing from his mind.

“I wasn’t worried about that. That doesn’t phase me. I was worried about saving his life,” he told 6 ABC.

