APS Radio: Sexual Harassment in the Firehouse

Host Jim Burneka talks with Stephanie White from Fairfax Local 2068 and Mitch Nason from Prince William County Local 2598 about sexual harassment in the fire service. They discuss different ways to handle sexual harassment in the present-day firehouse atmosphere.

