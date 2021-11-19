APS Radio: Sexual Harassment in the Firehouse

Host Jim Burneka talks with Stephanie White from Fairfax Local 2068 and Mitch Nason from Prince William County Local 2598 about sexual harassment in the fire service. They discuss different ways to handle sexual harassment in the present-day firehouse atmosphere.
More information regarding the Firefighter Cancer Support Network can be found at: www.FirefighterCancerSupport.org
More from Jim: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/
RELATED
Fire Service Sexual Harassment: Leaders Must Set the Tone
Hughes: Harassment Doesn’t Happen in My Department
FE Talk: Sexual Harassment in the Fire Service
ALSO
APS Radio: Firefighter Reproductive Health and Maternity Policies
APS Radio: Neil McMillan and Sean Mitchell