Audit into KS Fire Department’s ‘Admin Time’ Situation

Dec. 8—The issue of “admin time” at the Salina Fire Department is not being characterized as fraud by any individuals.

That determination comes after Salina city manager Mike Schrage gave an update to the city commission Monday on the situation.

Schrage said the update was the culmination of a lot of time and resources that has gotten city staff to this point.

The city hired BKD, an accounting firm, to do an audit on the issue, the findings of which were released earlier this year. Fire Chief Kevin Royse was placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned over the matter in November.

Schrage said this new update was given to provide the commission and the public a little more background on what has happened since the BKD report was released.

“(It provides) you and readers some context of kind of where we think we’re at based on all the information that’s come to light,” Schrage said.

One key part of the report centered on a memo from 2007 sent out to employees of SFD by the then chief Larry Mullikin. The memo explained the process of taking this time as “Executive Time.”

This memo is a big reason why Schrage said he wouldn’t characterize this as time-card fraud by individuals as the Admin Time was essentially set out in the memo as a policy in the department.

Though the BKD audit began in 2020, the memo did not come to light to the city manager’s office until much later.

“We did not have any knowledge of the memo by the former fire chief until about May 2021,” said deputy city manager Jacob Wood. “That was provided to us when BKD was interviewing fire department employees, by a firefighter.”

Wood, who was given responsibility over the investigation so that Schrage would be able to act as a final arbiter over appeals following potential disciplinary actions, said if this memo had come to light sooner, how the situation was handled may have been different.

Commissioner Aaron Peck asked if fire department staff knew about how other departments in the city operated with executive time.

Wood said the nature of the fire department means that employees wouldn’t necessarily have many interactions with other departments and the interviews by BKD indicated that was accurate.

“There were no answers that would have made me think that they knew this (admin time) system was outside the norm,” Wood said. “I don’t think there’s enough communication between departments for them to know how the record-keeping is happening (in other departments).”

At one point, the position of deputy chief for the department was removed which appeared to make the issue of admin time worse.

Hodges pointed out this decision and also asked staff if that decision is being looked at.

Schrage said after this report and update, decisions like that are really the next step in the process.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about is needing to go back and look at it with the information we now have,” Schrage said.

The tasks of deputy chief seemed to be divvied out to battalion chiefs and others which seemed to have a cascading effect on the issue.

Royse was at the commission meeting and offered some words during the discussion of the admin time situation.

He said that, while his resignation may appear to some to be “a presumption of guilt” on the issue, that was not the case.

“I chose to resign rather than go through the personnel hearing with the city manager due to the fact that I had lost the trust and faith of my command staff,” Royse said. “It takes years to build trust and minutes to lose it.”

The BKD report showed Royse met with city administration in February 2020 about the potential investigation. The report also showed that he was told not to share this information with his command staff.

“All credibility and trust I had with my command staff was gone as soon as they found this out,” Royse said.

He said that trust is an essential part of the fire service command systems.

“I will never understand the city administrations decision to put me in this most terrible and appalling position,” Royse said. “I would never do this to another city employee and I find it hard to believe an organization would do this to a department head.”

Additionally, Royse said the update by Schrage showed there was no time card fraud, something he has maintained, and that chiefs of staff were following a directive put in place long before Royse came to the department.

He said in September he sent a memo Wood and the city’s human relations director Natalie Fischer about this.

“(I) requested that all personnel actions seize against the chiefs of staff,” Royse said.

According to Royse, he received no reply to this memo.

“Instead, I encountered what I felt to be a guilty-until-proven-innocent mentality,” Royse said.

He said the only thing he was accused of was being too loyal to his chiefs of staff, an assertation that is true.

“They are passionate and committed employees,” Royse said. “I knew they had done nothing wrong, let alone anything illegal despite what the media and a discontented, ex-employee wanted everyone to believe.”

He said despite his resignation, he wants to look forward and hopes the city can address the issues he sees.

“The first is overall department staffing,” Royse said.

According to him, the past five years he has told the commission that the same staffing levels that existed in 2004 exist today, despite a 45% call-volume increase.

“I bring this up because this entire admin time issue was supposedly discovered during an examination of overtime in the department by the city,” Royse said.

He said overtime is a given in fire service when there is minimum staffing needed to provide a service to the city.

“You can only manage overtime, never eliminate it, in the fire service,” Royse said. “You either reduce overtime by adding staffing or increase overtime by not adding staffing.”

Royse said he spoke with several other fire departments in the state and all had similar processes to this admin time in place as a way to compensate exempt employees on 24-hour shifts for work done on days they are not on duty.

“Many utilize this exact same process that we’ve used since 2007,” Royse said.

On top of this, Royse said this divide of employees who are paid hourly and are paid by salary is a determining factor in how employees move up in the ranks of the department. He even said a recent letter sent to captains in the department to participate in a promotional process to become a battalion chief. According to Royse, not one captain responded to the letter.

“None were interested in moving from an hourly employee to an exempted employee until this issue is resolved by the city,” Royse said. “Some even cited that, after seeing how the city treated the chiefs of staff, they weren’t interesting in the position anymore.”

He said the city needs to make changes to this issue, as a fire department can’t operate without battalion chiefs.

“It’s an easy fix and it seems other cities have figured out a way to do it,” Royse said.

To end his comments, Royse talked about the joy he had working with the firefighters and paramedics in the Salina Fire Department.

“My mission was to give them the necessary equipment and training to do their job safely, efficiently and professionally and to provide a level of service to this community that is bar-none,” Royse said. “They continue to do so each and every day.”

He also reflected on his career and what he considers an abrupt end to it.

“After 35 years of fire service career, I didn’t expect it end over an issue that should have been handled, in what I feel, was a more appropriate and transparent manner,” Royse said. “My hope is that these remaining issues are taken seriously by city administration. The members of this department deserve it.”

