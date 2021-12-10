Bloomington (IN) Firefighters Warn Low Pay, Burnout Threatens Staffing Shortage

Boris Ladwig

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind.

(MCT)

Dec. 8—EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a two-part series on concerns being voiced by Bloomington city firefighters.

Bloomington firefighters are feeling a bit under appreciated these days, a union leader said.

While most city employees, including those who do most of their work from a home office, are getting a 2.7% raise next year, firefighters are getting 2%, even though their job exposed them to a potentially deadly virus and, in some cases, required them to stay in motels to eliminate the risk of infecting their families.

Firefighter Jordan Canada, who also is the president of the firefighters union, said firefighters also are responding to more calls and have to work more mandatory overtime shifts — but often don’t get more pay because of unusual scheduling mechanisms.

He said the union asked the city to pay firefighters a $2,500 bonus from federal COVID-19 relief dollars, but firefighters, like all other city employees, are getting a $500 COVID bonus.

“That is a big smack in the face for us,” Canada said.

The city’s firefighters have the misfortune of having just signed a new four-year contract last year, unlike the union members in the police department, whose contract runs out next year.

Given dire staffing constraints in the police department, the city has agreed to begin police contract negotiations early, in part because city council members threatened to vote against the city budget unless the administration of Mayor John Hamilton addressed the police staffing challenges right away. Police officers also are getting a $1,000 retention bonus in each of the next five quarters.

Council member Susan Sandberg, who, with two colleagues, pushed for higher police pay, said while she believes wages for city employees should be competitive across the board, especially in public safety, the push for higher police pay came about because officers contacted city leaders.

“I have not heard as much from the BFD ranks as we certainly have from BPD,” she told The Herald-Times via email.

Canada acknowledged that staffing problems in the fire department are not as big as those in the police department, but the firefighters union wants to intervene early to prevent current problems from escalating into a crisis.

Firefighters are paid an annual total of about $55,000 in their second year. They make about $60,000 a year after five years of service.

The department has a budget for 110 firefighters, and it has between five and 10 openings, Canada said. Since 2016, 39 firefighters have left, including 10 who joined departments that paid more.

Given the increasing local workload, small wage increase and higher pay at other departments, Canada said he expects more Bloomington firefighters to leave. He said the departures also might increase because of a new state law that eliminated a requirement that firefighters live in the county where they work or in a contiguous county.

Fire Chief Jason Moore said while the removal of the residency requirement offers an opportunity for the department to improve its recruitment efforts and diversity, it also puts the department in direct competition with other departments, including in Indianapolis.

“Several of these departments have substantially higher base salaries,” Moore told The Herald-Times via email. “Two of our current vacancies occurred within the past 30 days due to probationary firefighters resigning to take probationary firefighter positions with IFD.”

Canada said the pandemic forced many city employees to work from home, but before vaccines were available firefighters had to continue to come to work, engage with the public and risk infections. Some members have lived in recreational vehicles and stayed at hotels to reduce the risk of infecting their families if they contracted COVID-19 on the job.

Firefighters also have had to train more to help the department achieve the highest possible rating from the Insurance Services Office. Only about 1% of departments nationwide attain that level.

Firefighters usually work 24-hour shifts, then get 48 hours off, but the staffing shortage has forced more mandatory overtime, reducing some breaks to just 24 hours. However, about every six weeks, the city requires firefighters to skip a scheduled work day so that when they run into mandatory overtime, they get paid at their regular rate.

Firefighters work about 840 hours a year more than people on a Monday-Friday shift, Canada said. And while firefighters can sleep during their 24-hour shift, they don’t get adequate rest, because they often have to respond to calls at night. Even a false alarm requires firefighters to gear up. Canada said in a recent shift he responded to false alarms at 3:01 a.m. and 4:18 a.m. It’s tough to get good rest with those kinds of interruptions, he said.

“Mentally, our guys are burnt out already,” he said.

Canada said the city could relieve some of the pressures by changing its hiring practices. For now, the department cannot hire a replacement until a firefighter has already left. But training a replacement takes four to five months, which means any time a firefighter leaves, the department is down an employee for at least that long. Canada said that the city could allow the department to begin hiring a replacement when a firefighter announces his departure or retirement.

The union leader said firefighters believe the extra training, additional hours, higher call volume and additional risk from COVID-19 justifies an additional pay bump, which is why the union asked for another $2,500.

“The silence that we got back was very frustrating and it sent a message,” Canada said.

Moore said the department is dealing with unusually high turnover this year because factors including competitive wages being offered by the Monroe Fire Protection District and a generous increase to BFD retirement packages, which resulted in eight retirements this year.

“While we constantly monitor these issues and generally plan to fill vacancies quickly to avoid excessive overtime, this larger than expected turnover created several challenges that increased our need for overtime,” the chief said.

Moore said the number of candidates who apply for open positions remains high enough to fill vacancies. In the department’s last hiring process, 106 candidates passed the written test and interview, he said.

“Even with an above average turnover rate in 2021, we were able to fill those vacancies,” he said.

“We are still evaluating opportunities to reduce or remove the staffing shortages between the time someone leaves and when their replacement is trained,” he said.

And while Moore said that as chief and a resident he supports a well-paid, well-funded, well-equipped fire department, next year marks the first time that firefighters will receive a smaller raise than other city employees.

“The city and union negotiated the terms of their contract in good faith,” he said. “Our union voted (with an overwhelming majority) to accept the contract with established pay increases.”

The contract also increased 20-year longevity pay from $3,750 to $12,500, with the city picking up most of the higher payment to firefighters’ pension accounts, he said.

Coming Thursday: Firefighters worry a new task may increase response times to emergencies.

Boris Ladwig is the city government reporter for The Herald-Times. Contact him at bladwig@heraldt.com.

___

(c)2021 the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.)

Visit the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.) at www.heraldtimesonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.