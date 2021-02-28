Brattleboro (VT) Fire Chief Stepping Down After 43 Years of Service

The Keene Sentinel, N.H.

(MCT)

Feb. 27—BRATTLEBORO — After serving the Brattleboro Fire Department “his entire adult life,” Chief Michael Bucossi plans to retire, and Assistant Chief Leonard Howard will succeed him, Town Manager Peter Elwell said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Bucossi announced his retirement effective April 1, the release says.

“There are individuals in our community who owe their lives to Chief Bucossi,” Elwell said in a prepared statement, “and all of us owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for 43 years of dedicated [full-time] service and 14 years of leadership as our Fire Chief.”

Bucossi started with the Brattleboro Fire Department in 1975 as a call firefighter while he was a senior at Brattleboro Union High School and, two years later, became a full-time firefighter, according to Elwell. He rose through the ranks until he became fire chief and emergency management coordinator in July 2007 when his predecessor, Chief David Emery, retired.

In addition to serving on a slew of committees and boards at the town, state, and New England-regional levels, Bucossi oversaw the building of the new West Brattleboro Fire Station and expansion of the Central Fire Station, the release says. While he led the response to “countless incidents,” Elwell noted the Wilder Block fire in December 2004 and the Brooks House block fire in April 2011 as two of the most significant.

Elwell said he interviewed Howard with Selectboard Chair Tim Wessel, Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland and Human Resources Director Sally Nix, and they unanimously agreed to promote him to chief and emergency management coordinator.

“We are fortunate to have someone right here who is ready for this new challenge and will bring to it his own long and effective service to our community and his profession,” Elwell said in the release.

Howard’s career trajectory is similar to Bucossi’s, having started as a call firefighter his senior year at Brattleboro Union High School. He became a full-time firefighter a decade later and has been promoted several times since.

___

(c)2021 The Keene Sentinel (Keene, N.H.)

Visit The Keene Sentinel (Keene, N.H.) at www.sentinelsource.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.