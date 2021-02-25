CT Fire Chiefs Promote Volunteer Tax Breaks

Anthony Branciforte

Feb. 24—Area fire chiefs spoke on Tuesday about the Volunteer Responder Incentive Protection Act, which they said would assist them in recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters.

The act, also known as VRIPA, was adopted by the U.S. Congress as part of the 2021 omnibus bill, after being introduced by U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District. It prevents up to $600 in special benefits, such as stipends and tax abatements, extended by municipalities to local firefighters in volunteer departments from being considered income that is eligible for federal taxation.

During a Tuesday news conference, Larson and others noted that membership in volunteer fire departments is declining throughout the country, though they expressed hope that the new law would help reverse that trend.

Chief Michael Thurz of the Glastonbury Fire Department said the law would be “another tool in the toolbox to continue to retain people and hopefully attract new members of the department.” He added that recruitment “is becoming more and more difficult every day.”

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said that Larson previously endorsed similar policies that were enacted for specific periods of time before expiring. He thanked Larson for continuing to support volunteer firefighters with the new law, which extends the tax abatement to firefighters permanently.

In an interview with the Journal Inquirer, Cooney said South Windsor was among the first towns to implement tax abatements for volunteer firefighters about 20 years ago. The town uses a tiered system through which active firefighters are eligible for up to $1,000 in tax abatements based on their years of service. The town also offers a length-of-service award program for older volunteers, who are eligible for monthly checks of $200 to $300.

Robert Duval, president of the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association, said the unending nature of the new law is crucial.

“Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel every year, now we don’t have to worry about this, and this incentive is now permanent,” he said.

“Allowing volunteers this benefit goes a long way,” he continued. “The current volunteers certainly appreciate it, and it gives the chiefs and the departments they represent something to incentivize, when speaking to someone, to volunteer these days.”

Duval said people “find it more and more difficult to find the time to volunteer in their communities, and the pandemic is not helping that at all, but this gives us one more arrow in the quiver, so to speak, to maybe convince someone that it’s worthwhile.”

Larson, whose father was a volunteer firefighter, said it is important to reward and provide incentives for volunteerism.

“When we talk about American heroism, not just during this pandemic but throughout the 365 days of the year, to be on call every single day and to always answer the alarm gives all of our citizens a sense of comfort and relief,” he said.

