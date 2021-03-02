Detroit Battalion Chief Investigated for Drunk Driving

Miriam Marini
Detroit Free Press
(MCT)
A battalion chief with the Detroit Fire Department is under investigation for driving a department vehicle while intoxicated early Monday.
At about 1:15 a.m. Monday, the chief lost control and crashed while en route to an emergency, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said. The incident is under investigation.
Images from Fox 2 Detroit show a Detroit Fire Department SUV had crashed through a wire fence with its front tires hanging over the barrier separating a grassy hill from the John Lodge Freeway.
More: Drunk Detroit firefighter crashes engine into parked car on way to medical emergency
More: Ferris State professor says he was fired after anti-Semitic, homophobic tweets
This is the second incident of drunk driving with the department within a week. On Feb. 21, a Detroit firefighter crashed into a woman’s parked car while responding to an emergency after he left a dinner party at the Engine 50 building on Houston Whittier Street. His blood-alcohol level was said to be more than the legal limit.
On Tuesday, the fire department will be laying out a plan to take a “deep dive to look at why some individuals think it’s OK to drink alcohol on duty,” Fox 2 reports.
The department’s punishment for alcohol consumption while on duty is termination.
More details on Monday’s incident are set to be released by Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit fire battalion chief under investigation for drunk driving, 2nd recent incident
___
(c)2021 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.