Drawn by Fire: The Disrupters

I LOVE disrupters! Not the ones who rock the boat just to see the ripple effect or watch to see who gets motion sickness, but the ones who question the status quo and push for positive change. The ones who know that true progress comes from asking the tough questions and pursuing the hard answers. The ones who never take “It’s the way we’ve always done it” as gospel. Progress never happens unless you’re willing to jump into the deep end of the pool and sink or swim with the results.

Be respectful. Be knowledgeable. Be prepared. Be passionate…and be a disrupter!

STAY FIRED UP, and jump!

