Drawn by Fire: The Donut Conundrum

What’s your leadership strategy? Do you have one—need one—want one? Like every other skill, true leadership takes time, patience, understand, empathy, direction, understanding, humility, dedication, practice, and education. If you are not willing to put in the hard work, don’t put on the gold trumpets.

STAY FIRED UP, and save the donuts for your training strategy (oh, another cartoon for another day)!

