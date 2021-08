Profiting from the tragedy of others is wrong – I do not do it, and will not support any company that does! If you choose to partake in collectables and memorabilia, please at least verify that ALL the net proceeds go to charity. No one should EVER make a cent from the sacrifice that others, and their families, make.

