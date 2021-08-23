DripDrop, NVFC Partner to Provide Dehydration Relief to Volunteer Firefighters

For the second year, DripDrop Hydration, a leading rehydration therapy company, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the leading association representing the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services, have teamed up to provide dehydration relief to volunteer firefighters. DripDrop is providing 200,000 sticks of their oral rehydration solution (ORS) to volunteer fire departments across the U.S. The donation comes as fire departments continue to battle severe wildfires, summer heat, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the donation, volunteer firefighters can request one 80-count multi-flavor package of DripDrop ORS to use in their department during wildfire response, long incidents, intense training, or other strenuous work. Dehydration affects up to 75 percent of the U.S. population at any given time, and firefighters are at great risk of dehydration due to the extreme work conditions they face. DripDrop ORS improves on the World Health Organization standard for an ORS with medical-grade electrolytes, making it both the ideal rehydration therapy for the general population and a mission-critical tool for firefighters and other public safety and emergency workers.

“No one is immune to dehydration and the effects it can have on our bodies, particularly those who work in extreme conditions like firefighters,” said Eduardo Dolhun, MD and founder of DripDrop Hydration. “We are proud to partner with the NVFC and provide these brave heroes with DripDrop’s ORS to help them stay healthy and maintain proper hydration levels.”

“Dehydration is a very serious health concern for firefighters,” said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. “Dehydration can lead to negative consequences such as decreased performance, weakness and muscle fatigue, dizziness, confusion, and even heat stroke or heart attack. These impacts are especially risky for firefighters as lives are on the line. We are grateful to DripDrop for this donation to provide a much-needed safety measure to keep our firefighters performing safely and effectively.”

Volunteer firefighters can request a product donation, while supplies last, at dripdrop.com/pages/firefighter-relief. To help the most firefighters, only one order per department will be processed. In addition, firefighters can receive a 20% discount on their DripDrop ORS order at any time. Use code NVFC20 at checkout on dripdrop.com.

*The NVFC does not make any medical claims. Check with your physician if you are experiencing a medical issue.

About DripDrop ORS

DripDrop ORS is the first Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to combine medical standards of rehydration therapy and excellent taste. Our patented scientific formula improves upon international ORS standards, conforming to proven ratios of salts, sugars, potassium, and other ingredients. DripDrop ORS precisely combines all those ingredients to maximize both taste and efficacy; this golden ratio of ingredients means DripDrop ORS absorbs faster and hydrates better than water and other hydration solutions. DripDrop ORS’ innovative formula has been adopted early on by an elite group of users including Stanford University Medical Center, The Mayo Clinic, UCSF Medical Center, leading national pharmacies, US Special Forces, Olympians and top-flight athletes. To find a store location or for more information, visit www.dripdrop.com.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.