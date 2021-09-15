FDNY Adds 25 Names to WTC Memorial Wall

David Luces

Sep. 15—BROOKLYN, N.Y. — 25 members of the FDNY who died from 9/11 related illnesses were added to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall during an outdoor ceremony Tuesday afternoon at FDNY Headquarters in Brooklyn. Five of the members were from Staten Island.

“On Sept. 11, we lost 343 brave members, but our losses did not end that day,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “We made a solemn promise to never forget those men and women, and we make that same promise to the growing list of heroes who have given their lives to illnesses related to their work in rescue and recovery at the World Trade Center site. This year, we are grateful to gather in person to remember these 25 extraordinary individuals — and we honor our promise to never forget by ensuring their memory lives on with their inclusion on our World Trade Center memorial wall.”

Among the names with ties to Staten Island area:

Anthony Iraci, a Westerleigh native, former NYPD detective and retired FDNY firefighter, was among the members honored. Iraci had underlying respiratory issues and a compromised immune system from working at Ground Zero. He died from complications of COVID-19 in March of last year at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).

Timothy Burke, of Annadale, was a firefighter with Engine 202/Ladder 101 in Brooklyn on 9/11. Later in his career, he would be assigned to Rescue 5 in Concord. He was a graduate of Tottenville High School and attended the College of Staten Island, Willowbrook. Burke died on Sept. 11, 2020.

William Hodgens, of Engine 160 in Concord, was a United States Air Force veteran who passed away from 9/11-related cancers in November 2020.

George H. Wilton Jr., a retired firefighter, served at Ladder 84 in Woodrow. Wliton was born in North Carolina, but was raised in Richmond. The 9/11 first responder lost his battle with World Trade Center illnesses in March.

John J. Galvin was a member of Division 8 in Concord, which also houses FDNY Engine 160 and Rescue 5. The Staten Island native, whose career spanned more than 30 years, died from 9/11-related illnesses in April.

Remaining names added to the memorial wall are:

Lt. Donald Franz, Engine 329

Anthony J. Catapano, Engine 202

Paul A. McManaman, Squad 252

Michael Kavolius, Bureau of Fire Prevention

John P. Fogarty, Ladder 3

EMT Rene Sanchez, Bureau of Investigation and Trials

Lt. John P. Poulos, Engine 266

Fire Marshal Robert J. Kelly

Thomas G. Manley, Ladder 113

Ronald P. Stortz, Ladder 107

Gerard C. McGibbon, Engine 217

EMS Lt. Paige A. Humphries, Station 16

Dennis A. Farrell, Ladder 59

Joseph M. Boyle, Engine 38

Captain Frank A. Portelle, Division 6

Joseph K. Daly, Engine 218

James D. Shaughnessy, Battalion 11

Lt. James J. Winters, Engine 278

Sean D. Kenny, Engine 155

Thomas G. Oelkers, Ladder 44

