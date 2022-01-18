First Female Fire Chief Nominated for LAFD

Chief Crowley is an exemplary leader and has a broad base of experience. She has been successful at every position & I expect her success to continue as the next Fire Chief. #firstfemalechief #LAFD #Congratulations #lacity pic.twitter.com/ll6TdpyhMq — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) January 18, 2022

Dakota Smith

Los Angeles Times

(TNS)

Mayor Eric Garcetti has picked Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department, his office confirmed Tuesday.

If confirmed by the City Council, Crowley would become the first woman to lead the city’s fire agency.

Garcetti, in a statement, said there is “no one better equipped to lead the LAFD at this moment than Kristin.”

“Throughout her distinguished career, Kristin Crowley has proven her brilliance, determination and bravery on the job again and again,” Garcetti said. “She’s also shown this city her heart, with her tireless commitment to helping students access life-changing educational opportunities.”

Crowley’s current title is acting administrative operations chief deputy and fire marshal.

Garcetti’s support for Crowley is widely seen as an effort to address female firefighters’ complaints of harassment at the agency.

A survey of the LAFD’s workplace culture released in November found that 56% of sworn female employees cited bullying and harassment as sources of conflict.

The Times reported in July that advocates for women are dismayed by what they view as the mayor’s slow progress to overhaul an LAFD culture in which women and minority firefighters have said they frequently felt bullied and mistreated.

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas, who has led the agency since 2014, had previously announced that he planned to depart this year.

Firefighters and advocates for women urged Terrazas in October to resign, saying he had failed to respond to allegations of hazing, bullying and sexual harassment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

