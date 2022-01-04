For 150th Anniversary, FASNY Getting a New Name

Michelle Del Rey

Jan. 3—ALBANY — In celebration of its 150th anniversary, The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is giving itself a new name.

As of this month, the group will be known as The Firefighters’ Association of the State of New York (FASNY). The organization’s board voted unanimously to change its name at a December meeting.

“We all felt it was time,” FASNY President John Farrell said in a written statement. Using “firefighter” takes gender out of the association’s name. “The volunteer fire service has evolved greatly from the late 19th century. While our original name was based on the fire service of 1872, our new name positions us for the 21st century.”

First Vice President, Edward Tase, echoed his comments. “We did not make this change lightly. We know and respect the great history of our association,” he said.

“We also know that our name, like our logos, symbols and actions, must represent today’s volunteer fire service.”

The association is in the process of updating its logos and signage, the statement added.

This weekend, the organization praised Gov. Kathy Hochul for signing legislation banning the use of toxic carcinogenic flame retardant chemicals found in electronic enclosures, household items and furniture, which firefighters can be exposed to in the line of duty.

